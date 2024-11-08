Playoff seedings on the line as Dinwiddie and Matoaca battle in the Final Score Friday Game of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Matoaca and Dinwiddie is a rivalry that began back in 1965 and the match-up is this week's Final Score Friday Game of the Week.

Both teams are preparing for the high school football playoffs, with Matoaca being one of three undefeated teams in the metro Richmond area and holding the second spot in Region 5C by less than one point.

Dinwiddie, ranked fourth, has won six games since their only loss in September and is close to overtaking Varina for the top seed in Region 4B.

The game is significant as it could determine regional playoff seedings and bragging rights.

