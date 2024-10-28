Watch Now
Undefeated Matoaca tops CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Matoaca (17)8-0 214(1)
2. Varina6-1 184(2)
3. Huguenot (4)8-0 179(3)
4. Highland Springs (1)6-2 160(4)
5. Dinwiddie7-1 137(5)
6. Glen Allen7-1 100(6)
7. Thomas Jefferson8-0 79(7)
8. Armstrong8-0 59(9)
9. Midlothian7-1 32NR
10. Benedictine and Thomas Dale (tie) 6-3 17 and 5-3 17(8) and NR

Others receiving votes: Manchester (12), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (6), Douglas Freeman (4), Louisa (2)

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

