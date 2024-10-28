Undefeated Matoaca tops CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Matoaca (17) 8-0 214 (1) 2. Varina 6-1 184 (2) 3. Huguenot (4) 8-0 179 (3) 4. Highland Springs (1) 6-2 160 (4) 5. Dinwiddie 7-1 137 (5) 6. Glen Allen 7-1 100 (6) 7. Thomas Jefferson 8-0 79 (7) 8. Armstrong 8-0 59 (9) 9. Midlothian 7-1 32 NR 10. Benedictine and Thomas Dale (tie) 6-3 17 and 5-3 17 (8) and NR

Others receiving votes: Manchester (12), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (6), Douglas Freeman (4), Louisa (2)