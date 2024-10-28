Undefeated Matoaca tops CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 9 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Matoaca (17)
|8-0 214
|(1)
|2. Varina
|6-1 184
|(2)
|3. Huguenot (4)
|8-0 179
|(3)
|4. Highland Springs (1)
|6-2 160
|(4)
|5. Dinwiddie
|7-1 137
|(5)
|6. Glen Allen
|7-1 100
|(6)
|7. Thomas Jefferson
|8-0 79
|(7)
|8. Armstrong
|8-0 59
|(9)
|9. Midlothian
|7-1 32
|NR
|10. Benedictine and Thomas Dale (tie)
|6-3 17 and 5-3 17
|(8) and NR
Others receiving votes: Manchester (12), Hermitage (8), Trinity Episcopal (6), Douglas Freeman (4), Louisa (2)