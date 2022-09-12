Watch Now
Unbeaten Highland Springs #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 16 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 4

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (16)3-0 2051
2. Varina (5) 2-0 1902
3. Thomas Dale2-0 1613
4. Dinwiddie2-0 1485
5. Trinity Episcopal2-0 1016
6. Douglas Freeman 3-0 728
7. Midlothian2-0 699
8. Hermitage2-1 664
9. Manchester1-1 41
10. Hanover2-0 35

Others receiving votes: Hopewell (20), L.C. Bird (17), Benedictine (13), Patrick Henry (5), Glen Allen (3), Collegiate (2), Louisa (2), Petersburg (2), Matoaca (1), Mills Godwin (1)

Watch the Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m.

