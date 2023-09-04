Highland Springs still #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains #1 in the third CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (22)
|2-0 220
|1
|2. Dinwiddie
|2-1 187
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|2-0 165
|4
|4. Manchester
|0-1 159
|3
|5. Varina
|1-1 113
|6
|6. Trinity Episcopal
|0-1 93
|5
|7. Douglas Freeman
|2-0 88
|8
|8. Benedictine
|1-0 45
|N/A
|9. L.C. Bird
|1-1 40
|7
|10. Hopewell
|1-0 26
|9
Others receiving votes: Louisa (12), Matoaca (12), Hanover (11), Hermitage (11), Midlothian (10), Collegiate (4), Glen Allen (4), Mills Godwin (4), St. Christopher's (3), Powhatan (2)