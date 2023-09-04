Highland Springs still #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remains #1 in the third CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll for the 2023 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (22) 2-0 220 1 2. Dinwiddie 2-1 187 2 3. Thomas Dale 2-0 165 4 4. Manchester 0-1 159 3 5. Varina 1-1 113 6 6. Trinity Episcopal 0-1 93 5 7. Douglas Freeman 2-0 88 8 8. Benedictine 1-0 45 N/A 9. L.C. Bird 1-1 40 7 10. Hopewell 1-0 26 9

Others receiving votes: Louisa (12), Matoaca (12), Hanover (11), Hermitage (11), Midlothian (10), Collegiate (4), Glen Allen (4), Mills Godwin (4), St. Christopher's (3), Powhatan (2)