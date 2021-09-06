Big win lifts Highland Springs to #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs knocked off Manchester High School last week and took over the top spot in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 14 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll. The Lancers fell from #1 to #3 in the poll.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 3



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (14) 1-1 176 2 2. Thomas Dale (4) 2-0 153 3 3. Manchester 0-1 145 1 4. Dinwiddie 1-0 113 4 5. Varina 1-0 89 5 6. Patrick Henry 1-0 71 6 7. Matoaca 2-0 69 10 8. Hopewell 0-0 37 8 9. Freeman 2-0 34 NA 10. Hermitage 0-0 19 9

Others receiving votes:

Atlee (15), Trinity Episcopal (14), Hanover (11), Monacan (9), Goochland (8), Powhatan (6), Collegiate (6), Midlothian (4), Life Christian (4), St. Christopher's (1), Benedictine (1)