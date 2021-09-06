Big win lifts Highland Springs to #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs knocked off Manchester High School last week and took over the top spot in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 14 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll. The Lancers fell from #1 to #3 in the poll.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 3
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (14)
|1-1 176
|2
|2. Thomas Dale (4)
|2-0 153
|3
|3. Manchester
|0-1 145
|1
|4. Dinwiddie
|1-0 113
|4
|5. Varina
|1-0 89
|5
|6. Patrick Henry
|1-0 71
|6
|7. Matoaca
|2-0 69
|10
|8. Hopewell
|0-0 37
|8
|9. Freeman
|2-0 34
|NA
|10. Hermitage
|0-0 19
|9
Others receiving votes:
Atlee (15), Trinity Episcopal (14), Hanover (11), Monacan (9), Goochland (8), Powhatan (6), Collegiate (6), Midlothian (4), Life Christian (4), St. Christopher's (1), Benedictine (1)