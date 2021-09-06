Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Big win lifts Highland Springs to #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

items.[0].videoTitle
Highland Springs wins 27-20.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 16:13:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs knocked off Manchester High School last week and took over the top spot in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 14 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll. The Lancers fell from #1 to #3 in the poll.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 3

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (14)1-1 1762
2. Thomas Dale (4)2-0 1533
3. Manchester0-1 1451
4. Dinwiddie 1-0 1134
5. Varina1-0 895
6. Patrick Henry1-0 716
7. Matoaca2-0 6910
8. Hopewell0-0 378
9. Freeman2-0 34NA
10. Hermitage0-0 199

Others receiving votes:
Atlee (15), Trinity Episcopal (14), Hanover (11), Monacan (9), Goochland (8), Powhatan (6), Collegiate (6), Midlothian (4), Life Christian (4), St. Christopher's (1), Benedictine (1)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.