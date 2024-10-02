Atlee Raiders named CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A big win over your big rival can turn any season around. For the Atlee Raiders, that's what they hope will come out of their win last Friday over Hanover. It's already earn them our CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week honor.

"Where does Friday night's win rank in your tenure here at Atlee?" CBS 6 Sports Director asked Atlee head football coach Matt Gray.

"I haven't stopped thinking about it since Friday night. So it's up there, probably one of the top ones," Gray said.

Atlee grinds out 17-7 rivalry win over Hanover in the Battle of 301

"Would you guys rather play this week? Are you happy to have the break in between everything?" Casadonte asked.

"If you ask these guys, they're probably chomping at the bit to get back on the playing field," Gray said. "But we have a bye week, so it's another opportunity for us to get better."

"And how do you get better?" Casadonte replied. "How do you take the lessons from a big win like that and push it forward for the rest of the season?"

Well, there's a lot of lessons to be learned, not just from the win, but from the loss we had the week before," Gray said. "Every week's a learning process, and we're experiencing that right now this week, but we did a lot of good things in practice last week. We came out, we played with high energy, we executed, we were physical. So we're rolling that into this week, and knowing that we got to go on the road next week and win another big one."

Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Atlee Raiders

"Well, because of that big win over Hanover, thanks to our friends at Bunkie Trinite Trophies and J. Sergeant Reynolds Community College, we are very happy to present the Atlee Raiders with our CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team Of The Week Award for Week 5."

Final Score Friday Glen Allen crowned Final Score Friday team of the week Sean Robertson