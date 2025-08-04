Armstrong Wildcats hope to keep last season's momentum going

2024 Record: 10-2

Season Result: def. James Monroe 35-18, lost to Kettle Run 36-34

Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt, 5th season (25-21)

Returning Starters: 16

Of note: Pruitt is delivering on his promise to improve the Armstrong program each season. He’s gone from 2 wins in his first campaign to a school record 10 last year. They will need to replace All-Metro everything Jah’kei Chavis but Pruitt has more depth at every position and shouldn’t have to have any players go both ways on offense and defense. Returning contributors from last year include Jahkee Cotman and Brendan Oliver, both sophomores at WR, QB Anthony Hansom who transferred from Varina, as well as Devon Epps and Mathias Moyer on the offensive line, which only lost last year’s starting center. Pruitt’s defense has also pitched four shutouts in back-to-back seasons, another first in school history.