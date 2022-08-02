Watch Now
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Varina Blue Devils

Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Varina Blue Devils
Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 12:32:21-04

2021 Fall Season: 13-1

Season result: Def. Powhatan 28-27 (OT), def. King George 28-10, def. Patrick Henry 16-14, def. King's Fork 35-28, def. Broad Run 28-21. Won Class 4 State Title

Head Coach: Marcus Lewis, 3rd season (17-3)

Returning starters: 4 offense, 4 defense

Of Note: Lewis took the Blue Devils to their first state title in school history by winning five of their last six games by a touchdown or less. Gone is state player of the year Anthony Fisher, but returning are QB Myles Derricott and TE/LB Kavion Keyes. Varina renews its rivalry with the Blue Devils from Hopewell for the first time since 2006.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.