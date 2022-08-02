Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Varina Blue Devils

2021 Fall Season: 13-1

Season result: Def. Powhatan 28-27 (OT), def. King George 28-10, def. Patrick Henry 16-14, def. King's Fork 35-28, def. Broad Run 28-21. Won Class 4 State Title

Head Coach: Marcus Lewis, 3rd season (17-3)

Returning starters: 4 offense, 4 defense

Of Note: Lewis took the Blue Devils to their first state title in school history by winning five of their last six games by a touchdown or less. Gone is state player of the year Anthony Fisher, but returning are QB Myles Derricott and TE/LB Kavion Keyes. Varina renews its rivalry with the Blue Devils from Hopewell for the first time since 2006.