Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Tucker Tigers

Final Score Friday 2022 preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers

2021 Fall record: 4-4

Season result: lost in 1st round of playoffs to Highland Springs 63-0

Head Coach: Phillip Sims, 3rd season (4-9)

Returning starters: 6 offense, 6 defense

Of Note: Sims started last summer's workout sessions with just seven players total. The Tigers made the playoffs for the first time since 1992. Sims will choose among three different players for his starting quarterback. Tucker has completed their home field construction and will host a game on campus for the first time in four years.

