2021 Record: 5-3

Playoff Result: Lost to James River 21-19 in 1st round of Region 6A

Head Coach: Kevin Tucker (13th season)

Returning Starters: 16

Team Note: Thomas Dale has made the playoffs every year since 2013. Last fall marked the first time in eight years the Knights didn't win at least one playoff game.

