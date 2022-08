2021 Record: 1-6

Playoff Result: N/A

Head Coach: Mike Scott (7th season in second term with team)

Returning Starters: 16

Team Note: This offseason, Scott has seen the numbers grow with his roster. Nearly 50 players came out for fall camp, nearly double the amount from last season.

