2021 Fall record: 2-8

Season results: lost to two eventual state champions (Varina, King William)

Head Coach: Shane Reynolds, 1st season

Returning Starter: N/A

Of Note: Reynolds replaces Ryan Turnage who won just 5 games in his final 4 seasons. Reynolds returns to his alma mater after stops at Old Dominion, Virginia Union and four seasons as offensive coordinator at L.C. Bird.

