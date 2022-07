2021 record: 5-4

Playoff result: Lost to Douglas Freeman 31-26 in 1st round of Region 5C

Head Coach: Troy Taylor (5th season)

Returning starters: 12

Of Note: Last year, the Skyhawks ended a two-year playoff drought. It was the longest since 1988-90.

