2021 record: 9-2

Playoff result: Defeated Colonial Beach 28-8 in 1st round of Region 1A, defeated Northumberland 58-12 in Regional Semifinal, lost to Essex 28-16 in Regional Final.

Head Coach: Dylan DeHart (3rd season)

Returning starters: 18

Team note: King & Queen won nine games last season, the most by the program since 1990 when they finished with 12 victories. They made the playoffs for the third straight year for the second time ever.