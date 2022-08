2022 Record: 7-5

Playoff Result: Defeated Thomas Dale 22-19 in 1st round of Region 6A, lost to Oscar Smith 50-0 in Region semifinals

Head Coach: Jacob Hodges (2nd season)

Returning starters: 3-4

Team Note: Won nine games on the field but lost two due to forfeit. Coach Hodges lost all 11 offensive starters from last year's playoff team.

