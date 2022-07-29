Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats    

2021 Fall record: 0-10

Season result: suffered first winless season in school history

Head Coach: Joe Mullinax, 2nd season (0-10)

Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense

Of Note: Deep Run returned 0 All Metro players last fall. This year, they return three. Center Nick Gagliardi is the only player on the roster who has started a game the Wildcats have won. Trey Gauch returns at QB. Deep Run will play the same 10 opponents they faced last year in the regular season.

