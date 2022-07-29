Watch Now
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats    

Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 18:01:06-04

2021 Fall record: 0-10

Season result: suffered first winless season in school history

Head Coach: Joe Mullinax, 2nd season (0-10)

Returning starters: 8 offense, 7 defense

Of Note: Deep Run returned 0 All Metro players last fall. This year, they return three. Center Nick Gagliardi is the only player on the roster who has started a game the Wildcats have won. Trey Gauch returns at QB. Deep Run will play the same 10 opponents they faced last year in the regular season.

Watch Final Score Friday Season 28 Aug. 26 - Nov. 18 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.