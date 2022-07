2021 record: 3-8

Playoff result: Lost to Oscar Smith 77-7 in 1st round in Region 6A.

Head Coach: Josh Wild (1st season)

Returning starters: 10

Of Note: Josh Wild is just the 2nd Head Coach in program history. He replaces Pete Mutascio, who coached the first 16 seasons. Cosby is looking for the their first playoff win since 2015.

