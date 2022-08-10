Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2021 Fall Record: 6-5

Season Result: lost to Dinwiddie 49-14 in 1st round of playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 7th season (27-32)

Returning starter: 5 offense, 5 defense

Of Note: Atlee's 5 losses last year were all to playoff teams. Brooks Hollins returns at QB but will need to find some new targets. Gray has made the playoffs in three of his 6 seasons with the Raiders, but they are still looking for their first postseason victory since 2015

