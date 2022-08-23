2022 Final Score Friday Preview: St. Christopher’s Saints

2021 Fall Record: 10-1

Season result: Lost to Benedictine 28-14 in the first round of VISAA playoffs

Head Coach: Lance Clelland, 9th season (48-24)

Starters returning: 6 offense, 5 defense

Of note: The Saints are coming off their first undefeated regular season in school history, but will have several spots to fill from last year’s lineup. They beat both Benedictine and Trinity in the regular season, the two teams that played for the VISAA state title. The Saints will play Douglas Freeman for the first time since 1958. The schools are separated by just three miles.