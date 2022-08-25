2022 Final Score Friday Preview: King William Cavaliers

Watch Now
Last season, King William won a school record 13 games and the program's first State Championship since 2000.
Posted at 10:38 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 22:38:34-04

2022 record: 13-1

Playoff result: Defeated Greensville 47-14 in 1st round of Region 2A, defeated Poquoson 64-30 in Region 2A Semifinal, defeated Nottoway 59-12 in Region 2A Final, defeated Central Woodstock 38-29 in Class 2 State Semifinal, defeated Graham 48-21 in Class 2 State Championship.

Head Coach: Scott Moore (3rd season)

Returning starters: 10

Team note: Last season, King William won a school record 13 games and the program's first State Championship since 2000. Scott Moore has returned as Head Coach after stepping away for a time this offseason due to personal reasons.

