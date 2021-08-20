2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: Varina Blue Devils

2021 Spring record: 4-2

Season result: Ended streak of 4 straight playoff appearances

Head coach: Marcus Lewis, 2nd season (4-2)

Returning starters: 9

Of note: Varina moves down to Region 4B this year and as such, the numbers in the program are among the lowest Lewis has seen in his 13 overall years coaching at Varina. He will have several players going both ways this fall. Miles Derricott, son of former Patrick Henry standout Danielle Derricott, takes over at QB for Bobby Dunn.

