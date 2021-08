2021 Spring record: 6-1

Season result: lost to Monacan in region 4B semifinals 28-19

Head Coach: Ken Wakefield, 3rd season (16-5)

Returning starters: 18

Of note: Under Wakefield, Patrick Henry has made back-to-back playoff appearances. Much like 2019, they are a senior-laden team that returns their entire offensive line.

