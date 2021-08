2021 spring season: 5-1

Playoff results: Defeated Northumberland 42-38 in Region 1A Semifinal, lost to West Point 35-28 in Region Final.

Head Coach: Dylan DeHart (2nd season)

Returning starters: 17

