2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers

2021 Spring record: 0-5

Head Coach: Philip Sims, 2nd season (0-5)

Starters returning: 6

Of note: 17 months after he took over the Tucker job, Phillip Sims finally has a normal fall preseason to get his team ready for a 10 game schedule. They will be very thin with low numbers, but have some players of note (Kameron Clark/QB, Noah Hartsoe/OL-DL) who will be counted on to play a lot of snaps this fall. Tucker has not made the playoffs since 1992.

