Watch
SportsFinal Score Friday

Actions

2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers

items.[0].videoTitle
2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: J.R. Tucker Tigers
Posted at 6:18 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 18:18:22-04

2021 Spring record: 0-5

Head Coach: Philip Sims, 2nd season (0-5)

Starters returning: 6

Of note: 17 months after he took over the Tucker job, Phillip Sims finally has a normal fall preseason to get his team ready for a 10 game schedule. They will be very thin with low numbers, but have some players of note (Kameron Clark/QB, Noah Hartsoe/OL-DL) who will be counted on to play a lot of snaps this fall. Tucker has not made the playoffs since 1992.

Watch Final Score Friday Season 27 Aug. 27 - Nov. 19 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.