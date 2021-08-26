Watch
2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: Henrico Warriors

Posted at 6:18 PM, Aug 26, 2021
2021 Spring record: 0-6

Head coach: Gerald Glasco, 9th season (52-35)

Starters returning: 8

Of note: Glasco actually has more than 8 starters from the spring back on the roster, but not all are back in their starting roles. The Warriors had made the playoffs in 6 of the previous 7 years under Glasco before this spring’s winless campaign, where they were outscored by an average of 30 points per game. Strong non-district schedule with Hermitage, Deep Run and Thomas Dale.

