Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Deep Run Wildcats

Posted at 1:52 PM, Aug 11, 2021
2021 Spring record: 3-3

Season result: lost three straight to Varina, Highland Springs and Hermitage

Head Coach: Joe Mullinax, 1st season

Returning starters: 5

Of note: Mullinax takes over for Chad Hornik after four straight playoff seasons at Brentsville District. He played collegiately at Randolph-Macon and coached at Mechanicsville as an assistant. Mullinax will need to replace 17 starters including quarterback Bo Kite who is now at Army.

