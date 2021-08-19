2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: Benedictine Cadets

2021 Spring record: 3-0

Season result: Beat Trinity, St. Christopher’s and Fork Union by a combined 129-27

Head Coach: Greg Lilly, 13th season (79-41)

Returning starters: 14-16

Of note: Lilly must replace a prolific senior class that included Jay Woolfolk and that went 12-2 with a state title over the past two seasons. But, Benedictine has their largest roster in Lilly’s tenure, and returns starters at almost every position.

