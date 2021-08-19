Watch
2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: Benedictine Cadets

Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 07:10:35-04

2021 Spring record: 3-0

Season result: Beat Trinity, St. Christopher’s and Fork Union by a combined 129-27

Head Coach: Greg Lilly, 13th season (79-41)

Returning starters: 14-16

Of note: Lilly must replace a prolific senior class that included Jay Woolfolk and that went 12-2 with a state title over the past two seasons. But, Benedictine has their largest roster in Lilly’s tenure, and returns starters at almost every position.

Watch Final Score Friday Season 27 Aug. 27 - Nov. 19 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

