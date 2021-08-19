2021 Final Score Friday Football Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles

2021 Spring record: 1-5

Season result: Lone win vs. Henrico. Shut out 3 times

Head coach: P.J. Adams, 1st season

Returning starters: N/A

Of note: Adams comes over from Thomas Jefferson where he led the Vikings to their most successful season in school history. Adams did not coach last year as TJ did not play in the spring. He is hoping to do another resurrection at Godwin which has not won a playoff game in 25 years.

