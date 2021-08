2021 Spring record: 4-2

Season result: Finished with back to back wins, outscoring Godwin and Henrico by a combined 72-16

Head Coach: Perry Jones, 3rd season (9-7)

Returning starters: 13

Of note: The Jaguars will have to replace do-everything Jordan Greenhow who is now at West Virginia. Jones will go with Jordan Brown and Andrew Millwood as a tandem at quarterback. Half of the Jaguars' schedule will be against teams whose last game was in the playoffs.