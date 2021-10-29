Watch
Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:51:51-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is CBS 6's weekly Central Virginia high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from games played on Friday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted.

(9) Patrick Henry -
(3) Varina -
(1) Highland Springs -
Atlee -
Powhatan -
(4) Midlothian -
(7) Manchester -
Huguenot -
(6) Matoaca - 28
Hopewell - 15
George Wythe -
Cosby -
Mills Godwin -
J.R. Tucker -
Henrico -
Hanover -
Deep Run -
Glen Allen -
Clover Hill -
Monacan -
Armstrong -
Mechanicsville -
Meadowbrook -
(2) Dinwiddie -
Prince George - 29
Petersburg - 12
Goochland - 24
Orange - 27
Collegiate -
Norfolk Academy -
Kenston Forest -
BSH -
King William -
West Point -
Louisa -
Albemarle -
Amelia -
Prince Edward -
Caroline - 0
James Monroe - 40
Washington & Lee -
Essex -
Colonial Beach -
Lancaster -
Rappahannock -
Northumberland -
Matthews -
Charles City -
Middlesex -
King & Queen -
