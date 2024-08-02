Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Varina Blue Devils

2023 Record: 10-3

Season result: def. Courtland 43-0, def. Huguenot 21-20, lost to King George 24-14

Head Coach: Marcus Lewis, 5th season (37-8)

Returning starters: 14

Of Note: Lewis had a team short on experience and depth last year, and still won 10 games, 2 in the playoffs. This year, his young roster is a year older and returns all but one starter on each line. Kaleb Wyche will start at QB after playing as a true freshman last year in place of Linwood Johnson who has moved on to Huguenot. Myles Anderson and Taejean Cheatham return at CB. Damari Carter returns at WR. The Blue Devils have seen the last two seasons end in the playoffs on the road at King George. "We're not going back this year" Lewis said of a third trip north in the post season. "We are trying to win out and play all of our games here."