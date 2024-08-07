Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Mills Godwin Eagles

2023 Record: 7-5

Playoff result: def. Louisa 32-24, lost to Matoaca 36-0

Head Coach: Earl Kinney, 2nd season (7-5)

Returning starters: 12-13

Of note: As both a player and assistant coach, Kinney has spent over 4 decades in and around Central Virginia high school football. His second season in charge of the Eagles will have an identical schedule to last year with home and home switched. He will have to replace starting QB Daniel Viener and some other skill positions, but the Eagles have several starters coming back on both lines, and more than a few players who will be 3 year starters. QB1 will be a competition between Sam Setter and Luke Roberts, who led the JV squad last year, but both will factor into Godwin's offense in some manner in 2024. The Eagles are seeking their fourth straight playoff appearance, something the program has not done since 1990.