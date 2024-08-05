Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Manchester Lancers

2023 Record: 11-2

Playoff Result: Defeated Landstown 42-0 in Region 6A 1st round

Defeated Thomas Dale 40-21 in Region 6A Semifinals

Lost to Highland Springs 17-6 in Region 6A Final

Head Coach: Jason Harrell (1st season)

Returning starters: 11

Of Note: After years of being the Defensive Coordinator, Harrell becomes the program's 1st HC not named Tom Hall since the 1998 season. Last season, Manchester recorded their 6th 11+ win season in eight years and reached their 7th Regional Final in the last eight seasons. 11 starters return, to include quarterback Landen Abernethy but will have to replace their starting running backs from a year ago.