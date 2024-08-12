Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Collegiate Cougars

2023 Record: 4-6

Season result: missed playoffs

Head Coach: Colin McConaghey, 2nd season (4-6)

Returning Starters: 15

Of note: Former Richmond Spider Colin McConaghey is back for his second season as Cougars head coach with a much more experienced lineup than he had last year. All five offensive linemen return as does 3rd year starter Jack Callaghan at QB1, who has already committed to Richmond. The Cougars have to replace LJ Booker who has moved on to Virginia Tech but do return RB Xay Davis who has committed to UVA. Collegiate dropped a home decision to St. Christopher's in the final game last year which kept them out of the post season. "They're so dialed into the process that's going to get us there. That's what has me and the coaching staff so excited."