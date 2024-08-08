Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Benedictine Cadets

2023 Record: 11-1

Playoff result: def. St. Christophers 21-10, def. Trinity Episcopal 31-14. Won VISAA Division One state championship

Head Coach: Greg Lilly, 16th season (105-49)

Returning starters: 13

Of note: While the standard for the Cadets has become more than just making the playoffs, Lilly's team is focused on "getting better each day". Benedictine has four returning starters on the offensive line, and other returnees sprinkled throughout the roster, but they will have to replace starting QB Cody Shelton who has moved on to VMI. Carson Lambert, who saw limited action last year, is the front runner to be QB1 this fall. Benedictine will have a strong schedule this year that, for the first time, will include a matchup with Life Christian Academy on Homecoming