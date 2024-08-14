Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2023 Record: 5-5

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 9th season (34-45)

Returning Starters: 12

Of Note: While the Raiders have missed the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, they did close out 2023 with back to back wins over Mechanicsville and Henrico. Gray will need to replace a handful of starters, including OL Brock Taylor who will play at UMass this fall, but he does have an influx of players returning to his program from sports like baseball and boy's lacrosse, which both won state championships in the spring. Jack Lee will start at QB1