Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Atlee Raiders

Raider football hopes to build on the school's momentum earlier in the year that saw four different state championships brought home to Atlee.
Poster image - 2024-08-13T230418.734.jpg
Posted
and last updated

2023 Record: 5-5

Season result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 9th season (34-45)

Returning Starters: 12

Of Note: While the Raiders have missed the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, they did close out 2023 with back to back wins over Mechanicsville and Henrico. Gray will need to replace a handful of starters, including OL Brock Taylor who will play at UMass this fall, but he does have an influx of players returning to his program from sports like baseball and boy's lacrosse, which both won state championships in the spring. Jack Lee will start at QB1

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster