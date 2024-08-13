Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Armstrong Wildcats

2023 Record: 9-4

Playoff results: def. William Monroe 52-14, def. Thomas Jefferson-R 28-0, lost to Brentsville District 30-28

Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt, 4th season (15-19)

Returning starters: 14

Of note: What do the Wildcats do for an encore? 2023 was the most successful season in program history, capped by a school record 7 players signing with college programs back in the spring. Pruitt returns 14 starters from a team that was seconds away from making the state semifinals in Class 3. He will have to replace QB Anthony Allen who is now at VMI, but plans to use a two-QB system with junior Jayden Harrington and Briante Harris. All starters are back on both lines, and Pruitt...who has doubled his win total in each of his first three years, looks to guide Armstrong to their first double digit win season ever.