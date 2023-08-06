Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Mechanicsville Mustangs

Posted at 3:32 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 15:32:24-04

Mechanicsville Mustangs

2023 Record: 2-8

Head Coach: Shane Reynolds, 2nd season (2-8)

Returning Starters: 10

Of note: Reynolds' first season started about as poorly as you can imagine after the Mustangs program was briefly suspended for off the field issues and had to forfeit their first two games. But Reynolds believes those who remain are stronger for having gone through it. There will be a QB competition through camp. Both the offensive and defensive lines have returning starters now coached by former Atlee and Florida State standout Alec Eberle.

