Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: John Marshall Justices

2022 Record: 2-7

Head Coach: Clarence “Chip” Howard, 1st season

Returning Starters: 8

Of Note: Howard is one of 10 first year head coaches in the 804 this season, although he has been an assistant and head coach for the past four years at Amelia. He also played at Highland Springs in high school so he is well aware of RVA football. He takes over a program that won 6 games three seasons ago…but that was back in 2019. Howard returns 8 starters but QB1 Jalen Williams is only a sophomore who has never played the position. They welcome West Point and Riverheads to their schedule for the first time, and will play Brunswick for the first time since 1939 when the school was called Lawrenceville