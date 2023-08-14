Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: John Marshall Justices

Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 16:14:34-04

2022 Record: 2-7

Head Coach: Clarence “Chip” Howard, 1st season

Returning Starters: 8

Of Note: Howard is one of 10 first year head coaches in the 804 this season, although he has been an assistant and head coach for the past four years at Amelia. He also played at Highland Springs in high school so he is well aware of RVA football. He takes over a program that won 6 games three seasons ago…but that was back in 2019. Howard returns 8 starters but QB1 Jalen Williams is only a sophomore who has never played the position. They welcome West Point and Riverheads to their schedule for the first time, and will play Brunswick for the first time since 1939 when the school was called Lawrenceville

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster