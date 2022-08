2021 record: 6-3

Playoff result: Defeated Mills Godwin 42-13 in 1st round of Region 5C, lost to Hermitage 24-14 in Region Semifinals.

Head Coach: Matt Hutchings (6th season)

Returning starters: 16

Team note: Last year, Midlothian hosted and won their first playoff game in program history. It was the Trojans' first winning season since 2018.