Posted at 4:10 PM, Aug 03, 2022

2021 record: 1-6 Playoff result: N/A Head Coach: Jimmy Hart (3rd season) Returning starters: 17 Team note: Last season, George Wythe snapped a 41-game losing streak with their first season opening win since 2016.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.