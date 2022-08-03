Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2022 Preview: Douglas Freeman Mavericks

2021 Fall record: 8-3 Of Note: Freeman has a relatively young roster but one with some playing experience.
Posted at 11:27 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 23:27:36-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- 2021 Fall record: 8-3

Season result: def. L.C. Bird 31-26, lost to Highland Springs 36-0

Head Coach: George Bland, 4th season (17-10)

Returning Starters: 4 offense, 3 defense

Of Note: Freeman has a relatively young roster but one with some playing experience. Bland will have to replace Owen Fallen (Hampden-Sydney) at QB but has the largest turnout the program has seen in nearly a decade. Last year’s first-round playoff win over L.C. Bird was their first ever over the Skyhawks. The Mavericks will play St. Christopher’s for the first time since 1958.

