Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Thomas Jefferson Vikings

Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 07:30:14-04

2021 Spring record: N/A

Season result: Thomas Jefferson did not field a team for the 2020/21 spring season per Richmond public schools decision

Head Coach: Joe Harrison, 1st season

Returning starters: N/A

Of note: Harrison replaces P.J. Adams (Mills Godwin) who had three straight winning seasons with the Vikings including their best season in school history in 2019, which ended with a loss in the Class 2 state semifinals. Harrison has been with the program since 2016 as an assistant. His seniors were just sophomores two years ago, but some contributed to that 11-3 season.

