2021 Spring record: 1-2

Head Coach: Lance Clelland, 8th season (38-23)

Starters returning: N/A

Of note: The Saints made the VISAA state title game in 2019. Clelland has some seniors that were part of that season and 60% of his offensive line back. As is the case most years, their October 1 showdown with Benedictine will tell much about this year's success