Final Score Friday 2021 Preview: Atlee Raiders

2021 Spring Record: 2-4

Season result: Both wins came against Mechanicsville, all 4 losses to Patrick Henry and Hanover

Head Coach: Matt Gray, 6th season (21-27)

Returning starters: N/A

Of note: Coach Gray has one of his most senior-laden rosters in his time at Atlee. Quarterback isn’t one of their more experienced positions, but both lines have several starters returning. Raiders have just 1 playoff win since 2013.