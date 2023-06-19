Watch Now
Sports

Actions

'Experiences are the most important thing,' Father's Day Golf Classic organizer says

Nick Hines: 'We want to give back as much as possible'
Anton Price and Nick Hines, two dads who are best friends, turned a day of golf 20 years ago into something that has taken both of them by surprise.
Posted at 11:51 PM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 23:54:36-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Sports is a common bond which can bring a father closer to his child, whether it's throwing the football around on the field or going to a basketball game.

Anton Price and Nick Hines, two dads who are best friends, turned a day of golf 20 years ago into something that has taken both of them by surprise.

This year's Father's Day Golf Classic raised more than $2,000 for the Petersburg High School athletic program. And since 2017, the event has generated more than $10,000 for the program

Watch Sean Robertson's report on this year's Father's Day Golf Classic in the video player above.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Beyond-the-Roster-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster