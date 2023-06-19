'Experiences are the most important thing,' Father's Day Golf Classic organizer says

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Sports is a common bond which can bring a father closer to his child, whether it's throwing the football around on the field or going to a basketball game.

Anton Price and Nick Hines, two dads who are best friends, turned a day of golf 20 years ago into something that has taken both of them by surprise.

This year's Father's Day Golf Classic raised more than $2,000 for the Petersburg High School athletic program. And since 2017, the event has generated more than $10,000 for the program

