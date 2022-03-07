Watch
Farmville plans celebration for Longwood basketball teams

BigSouth Longwood Campbell Basketball
Rusty Jones/AP
Members of the Longwood bench cheer on their teammates during an NCAA college basketball game against Campbell for the championship of the Big South Conference tournament Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 10:08:59-05

FARMVILLE, Va. — When the Longwood University men's and women's basketball teams return to the Town of Farmville Monday, they will be welcomed with a big celebration.

The town has asked anyone and everyone to grab their Longwood gear and line the streets to show the teams some love.

They want everyone to be in place by 2:30 p.m., and line up from Wynne Drive (near the baseball and softball fields) to High Street.

It's the first time in history that either team has made it into the NCAA Tournament.

