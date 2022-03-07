Farmville plans celebration for Longwood basketball teams

FARMVILLE, Va. — When the Longwood University men's and women's basketball teams return to the Town of Farmville Monday, they will be welcomed with a big celebration.

The town has asked anyone and everyone to grab their Longwood gear and line the streets to show the teams some love.

They want everyone to be in place by 2:30 p.m., and line up from Wynne Drive (near the baseball and softball fields) to High Street.

It's the first time in history that either team has made it into the NCAA Tournament.

