Essex wins Class 1 state football championship after victory over Grayson County

SALEM, Va. -- The Essex Trojans won the VHSL Class 1 state football championship after beating the Grayson County Blue Devils 22-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Salem Civic Center.

This was the team's first state title win since 2009, according to CBS 6 Sports' Sean Robertson.

