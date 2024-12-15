Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Essex wins Class 1 state football championship after victory over Grayson County

Essex High Win
Provided to WTVR
Essex High Win
Posted
and last updated

SALEM, Va. -- The Essex Trojans won the VHSL Class 1 state football championship after beating the Grayson County Blue Devils 22-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Salem Civic Center.

This was the team's first state title win since 2009, according to CBS 6 Sports' Sean Robertson.

Catch highlights from the game on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. and soon on WTVR.com.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster