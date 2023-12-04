Essex heads to state championship after 16-8 win over Altavista

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. – Essex stayed undefeated as the team welcomed Altavista to Tappanhannock on Saturday for the VHSL Class 1 State Semifinal.

In the second quarter there was no score, but the Trojans quarterback Zay Bundy lobbed it to Kyran Howard for the touchdown.

The team would add a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead into the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Essex showed off their special teams – Zion Darby leaped for the block. It was recovered by Altavista, but they did not get the first down and turned it over to the Trojans.

Ensuing Essex possession, the Trojans with a little misdirection and Avari Walker took advantage and went to the house untouched for the score.

The Trojans led 16-0 at that point and defeated Altavista 16-8 to reach the state title game for the first time since 2014. Essex will play Galax next Saturday at Salem Stadium.