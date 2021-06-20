Glen Allen star Emerson Aiken named 2020-21 Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Emerson Aiken was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year.

The Glen Allen High School senior won the honor last year as well.

"[She] led the Jaguars to a 12-0 record and a berth in the Region 5B Tournament quarterfinals at the time of her selection. Aiken owned a 12-0 mark in the circle with a 0.00 earned run average through 12 games. She had allowed just eight hits and three walks while amassing 119 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched," a statement from the Gatorade Player of the Year program read. "At the plate, the 2019 First Team All-State selection, posted a .500 batting average with two home runs, 13 runs batted in and a .938 slugging percentage. She entered the postseason with a 44-6 record and 571 strikeouts in her prep softball career."

In addition to her excellence on the field, Aiken volunteers with the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation and the Goochland Animal Shelter. She also maintained a 4.46-grade point average.

Aiken is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award.

She will attend the University of Michigan this fall.